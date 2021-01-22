Owusu Bempah clears air in Ibrahim Mahama defamation judgement

Ibrahim Mahama and Ernest Owusu Bempah

Embattled Communications Manager for the Ghana Gas Company Limited Ernest Owusu Bempah has refuted claims that a property in Tema in the Greater Accra Region and purported to be his is being sold to defray a cost awarded by a High Court in an ongoing defamatory case involving him and Ibrahim Mahama, a brother to former President John Dramani Mahama.

He made this known in a press statement on Thursday, January 21.



Below is the statement:



I have been in court with Mr Ibrahim Mahama over the last two years on a defamatory matter.



The High court presided by Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa ruled against my good self and UTV. The matter proceeded to Appeal and the Appellate Court upheld the High Court decision.



Much as I disagree with the judgement, I respect the court’s decision.

Let me add that, my legal team are in the process of taking the appropriate action at the Supreme Court.



The claim that I, Ernest Owusu Bempah is pleading with Ibrahim Mahama to have the matter settled behind closed doors is false and very defamatory.



Again, the claim that I have a house in Tema and that it is being sold to defray the cost of the damages is also false.



I don’t own any property in Tema and such fiction can only come from the figment of the imagination of a deluded mind.



My adversaries are bruised and are only engaging in a publicity stunt simply to shore up their tattered image.

Let me remind the public that my legal team is competent enough to handle this matter to its logical conclusion.



Ghanaians should watch out for the unfolding drama ahead. Those living in glass houses and throwing stones will soon realise their folly.



It ain’t over until the fat lady sings and I have not heard her sung yet.