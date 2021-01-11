Owusu Bempah confirms arrest of Bulldog by NIB

Artiste Manager, Bulldog

Communications Director of Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu Bempah has confirmed that artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known in showbiz circles as Bulldog has been picked up by National Security operatives.

In a Facebook post sighted by hotfmghana.com, the Ghana Gas Communications director confirmed the arrest by indicating that,” Bull Cow or Dog is chilling in BNI Cooler….Next time!! Nansis”.



Though Ernest Owusu Bempah refused to reveal what necessitated the arrest, Bulldog according to report was picked up late afternoon in direct connection to statements the outspoken artiste manager made with regards to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



While claiming to have invested in Menzgold, Bulldog said President Akufo-Addo will not complete his 4-year-term in the office if aggrieved customers of the gold dealership firm do not get their locked-up funds.



Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, January 9, 2021, without any equivocation emitted that suggestions that customers invested at their own peril hence, cannot hold the government responsible for the inconvenience caused by them is unacceptable.

“We’ll get our monies back else Nana Addo will run; he won’t finish his 4 years. I’m telling you. He won’t finish his 4 years,” Bulldog fumed.



