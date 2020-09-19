Owusu Bempah gives detailed account of how things work in the spiritual realm

In the spiritual realm, there are three layers of decision making.

The base of that decision making-chain has the man regarded as the father of nations, Abraham serving as the head of a special place. Paradise is the name of the place and its community of saints and souls which have been judged by God to be righteous and deserving of a place of eternal happiness.



All key happenings on earth are decided in Paradise during meetings between Abraham and his community members



The people of Paradise are charged with deliberating over issues and making recommendations to a higher authority.



The Watchers is the authority that Paradise reports to. The Watchers are a special group of angels with the power to transform into human form and execute special tasks for God Almighty. The angels who appeared to Abraham and assured that Sarah was going to give birth are members of the special angels known as Watchers.

When Abraham and his paradise community make recommendations, they then present it to the Watchers. They also consider the decision, investigate it which sometimes include them coming onto the earth and making suggestions to God Almighty.



The Lord God Almighty has the final say on issues. If he accepts the recommendations of the Watchers and Paradise then that particular thing occurs but if he kicks against it, it does not happen.



But before the Lord God accepts a proposal, he consults the twenty-four elders and the seven spirits.



This is a detailed report by Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International on how the Heavens operate.





Why some prophecies happen and some do not



According to Owusu Bempah, at every level of the decision making process, a prophet or man of God could get a revelation.



If the revelation is at the Paradise level, it is subject to change. It is for this reason that ‘genuine’ prophets always live caveats when making prophecies.

Owusu Bempah says usually before Lord God Almighty give final approval to something, he considers a lot of things which sometimes delay the thing from happening.



So if a man of God gets a prophecy which is at the Paradise or Watchers stage, the prophecy is likely to suffer delay or change because God could decide otherwise.



Why Owusu Bempah is explaining



The revered pastor has been compelled to explain himself due to ‘misunderstanding’ over some prophecies he made.

A u-turn on his earlier claim that Donald Trump will win the America elections has led to people questioning his prophetic prowess.



Bempah explains that Abraham and Paradise people have recommended to Watchers that Trump should be made to lose the upcoming US elections because of his perceived racist status.



The Watchers have forwarded the decision to God Almighty and awaiting his decision.



If God approves it, Trump is a goner but God is holding on (according to Owusu Bempah) because he wants Trump to have a change of heart.

