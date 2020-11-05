Owusu Bempah offers vague prophetic update on US elections as Biden takes lead

Leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

In all his prophecies about the United States of America elections, Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries has been succinct and clear.

He has made four prophecies or better still predictions about the elections in the United States and his first three were emphatic and comprehensible to anyone who listened or watched him.



He first predicted a win for Donald Trump who he claims is a man God is fond of and then came back to rubbish that prophecy with a new one that mentioned Joe Biden as the victor in the US elections.



This change in prophecy, according to Owusu Bempah who spoke to Okay FM was due to certain changes in the spiritual world.



“Things have changed spiritually. There is a place in the spiritual world called Paradise where Abraham is president. Abraham and his people in that Paradise decide for the world”.



“Something has happened in the US elections and Abraham and his people have held a meeting. The outcome of that meeting did not go in Trump’s favor. It’s because Trump’s heart has turned away from God. So Abraham and his people have sent the decision from that meeting to the Watchers (Watchers are unique angels who are sent to carry out duties on earth). The Watchers have sent the decision to the Almighty God. A final meeting is being held over the decision as I speak to you”.



Owusu Bempah though emphatic, left a caveat with the statement “The defeat has come but confirmation will come from the Almighty God”.

From September 17, 2020, when he made the statement to when the elections were held, it was either God was going to grant the request of the Watchers or give Trump a second chance.



God indeed gave Trump a second chance after he changed from his bad ways and was thus destined to win the elections, according to Owusu Bempah.



“What he (Trump) lost in the spiritual realm has been returned to him and if God permits, he will win the US elections. We will keep praying for him. A win for Trump will be good for the Christian faith and he will help expand the faith”, he told Okay FM a few days to the election.



But so far, the results are pointing to Biden victory and a Trump defeat which is not what ‘God’ supposedly revealed to his servant Isaac Owusu Bempah.



CNN reports that Biden now has 253 electoral college votes while Trump has 213 with key swing states expected to go in favor of Biden.



On Thursday, November 5, Owusu Bempah spoke to Okay FM on the latest results from the US elections and unlike the previous ones where he sounded confident, this one appeared hazy, vague, incoherent, and more like an attempt to run away from his earlier prediction.

Owusu Bempa is staking his prophetic bet on the possible outcome of the elections.



In the event that Biden wins, Bempah says it’s because Trump did not repent from his evil ways and God had decided to give Biden the victory - which is not what he said in his last prophecy prior to this.



“We have prayed for Trump but we should ask ourselves if, within his heart, Trump has changed and improved his relationship with God,” he said on Okay FM.



If Trump loses but wins at the Supreme Court then it’s a fulfillment of his third prophecy in which he said that “what he lost in the spiritual realm has been returned to him and if God permits, he will win the US elections. We will keep praying for him. A win for Trump will be good for the Christian faith and he will help expand the faith”.



Asked exactly what the outcome would be should Trump head to court, the prophet said "anything can happen."