Owusu-Bempah reveals why he thinks Mahama cannot be President of Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the head pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International (GWPMI) says former President John Dramani Mahama’s quest to become the President of Ghana again may not come to pass unless a mighty hand delivers a curse cast on him.

According to the man of God, even though John Dramani Mahama in the last election had over six million votes, that is not a guarantee for him to become the next president after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“It is not because Ghanaians do not want to vote for John Dramani Mahama but in the realms of the spirit, there is a mark on him which will not make him a president again. Even though in the last elections he had over six million votes, he can choose to use that as a basis to contest for the elections a thousand times, he will lose a thousand times,” Owusu-Bempah said to his congregation on Friday, April 2, 2021.



He continued: “he needs a mighty hand, which is not the hand of an idol but a divine hand that will deliver him from that curse. He should allow people within his party to persuade him to contest for the elections again else he will be disgraced. It will not be the fact that Ghanaians won’t vote for him, but rather it’s decided in heaven.



“He needs someone who has knowledge of the spiritual realm like me [Owusu-Bempah] to show him what to do. If you receive what I’m saying carnally, you will be insulting me but be careful not to insult me because I’m not saying these things by my own mind…”

Apostle Owusu-Bempah noted that any time he speaks about the NDC 2020 flagbearer, his supporters rain insults on him yet whatever he says happens.



He said it is about time the NDC supporters realise that whatever he says about former President John Dramani Mahama is not a figment of his imagination but it is the almighty God who speaks through him.



“He [John Dramani Mahama] needs to be delivered from a curse; let NDC take this seriously else if you bring him as you have always been bringing him without revoking the curse, as it happened so shall it be again,” Apostle Owusu-Bempah stressed.



