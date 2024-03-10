Owusu-Bempah's latest vision about 2024 elections

Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah

Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, has advised his fellow prophets to refrain from making further predictions about who will become Ghana's next president. According to him, in the spiritual realms, the presidential seat remains vacant.

Owusu-Bempah stated that spiritually, no one has been chosen as the president of Ghana yet, emphasizing that in the spiritual realms, the struggle for the seat continues unabated.



“I, Owusu-Bempah, I'm saying on this platform that if anybody says that someone has been selected to be president in 2024, I’ll urge that person to relax because there are still changes ongoing in the spiritual realms. Things haven’t settled yet,” he said on Okay FM in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese.



“As for me, I will not challenge prophets who say they have seen who would win our elections. I won’t challenge them. But, if you go deep, you’ll see... As I speak with you, God hasn’t settled. You may predict the winner and the next moment, God may have a different mind... As it stands, the struggle for the seat is on... The seat is there but no one is sitting on it... All of them are by the seat but no one has been chosen to sit on it," he added.



His comments follow the recent predictions from some men of God. While some prophets claim it has been revealed to them that NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be the victor, other prophets claim NDC's John Mahama is the chosen one.



Over the years, Owusu-Bempah has intermittently prophesied about the winners of presidential elections. On numerous occasions, he has asserted himself as a prophet with infallible predictions, boasting that his prophecies regarding election outcomes never fail.

Meanwhile, Owusu-Bempah has said it has been revealed to him that the elections will be chaotic. He has consequently asked the general public to pray to avert the danger.



“What I will say about the elections is that we shouldn’t joke with it at all because there’s tension... What I saw about the elections is that there was chaos everywhere... We are praying to God to take away that chaos so that the elections will be peaceful,” he said.



Check out his comments in the video starting from the 15-minute mark.







VKB/BB