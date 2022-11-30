Owusu Bempah, six others discharged over death threats on Agradaa

The state is expected to press fresh charges against Rev. Bempah and the 6 others

The Circuit Court in Accra has discharged the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah who was charged together with six others for threat of death on Nana Agradaa.

Rev. Bempah and the six others were slapped with 11 charges after they were earlier discharged and rearrested.



The six others are Mensah Ofori, Bright Berchie, Kwabena Nyarko aka Matata, Nana Acheampong, Nana Brown and Kwame Amoh.



They had pleaded not guilty to charges ranging from Conspiracy to commit offensive conduct Conducive to the breach of peace, offensive conduct to the breach of peace, Conspiracy to commit threat of death and threat of death.



They were each been granted bail in the sums of GHc100, 000 each.



The case docket prior to today had been taken over by the Office of the Attorney General for advice since last year.

In court on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, when the case was called, the prosecution withdrew the charges against all the accused persons.



The court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah consequently struck out the case as withdrawn and discharged the accused persons on same.



According to EIB Network's Legal Affairs Correspondent Murtala Inusah, the prosecution is expected to file fresh charges at the High Court in the coming days against the accused persons.



All accused persons were present in court with their lawyers, led by lawyer George Asamani.