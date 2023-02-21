1
Oxygen shortage hits Tamale Teaching Hospital

Tamale Teaching Hospital Building Edifice of the Tamale Teaching Hospital

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Management of the Tamale Teaching hospital has said it is taking steps to address challenges with the shortage of oxygen supply currently being experienced at the hospital.

In a statement signed by its Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Atiku Adam, it said the development is a temporary glitch and the management regrets any inconvenience it has brought to clients and staff. It indicated that Tamale Air, which hitherto served as the hospital’s most reliable supplier of medical oxygen, has suffered a technical challenge with the electricity supply to their station.

The statement further said management has put in place two strategies to ensure the immediate supply of oxygen to the hospital immediately by engaging the Tamale Central Hospital as well as augmenting the capacity of the internal production unit.

Mr. Aliu urged the public to stay calm since the situation has not affected the hospital’s operations in any way.

