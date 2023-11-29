Oyarifa Chief rallies voters to retain John Okpoti as Assemblyman

Assemblyman for Oyarifa Electoral Area, John Opkoti Mensah

The Chief of Oyarifa in the La Nkeantanan Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Mensah Odzenma I has appealed to the voter population at the Oyarifa Electoral Area to vote massively to retain the incumbent Assemblyman to continue his good work.

According to the chief, because of the incumbent assemblyman’s hard work and lobbying skills, Oyarifa has established a clinic yet to be commissioned.



Nii Odzenma said John Opkoti Mensah, the assemblyman, is a hard working gentleman who have dedicated himself to service.



“Okpoti is always available to serve his people, so I am appealing to the voters to retain him for the next four years to complete all his projects,” Nii Odzenma stated.



He added that when it comes to the area of work, the incumbent has distinguished himself because he is always working with the Electricity Company of Ghana to restore lightening in the area and also organizes clean-up exercises to clear the gutters in the area.



Nii Odzenma has called on the young candidate who has resurfaced to contest the incumbent assemblyman to allow him complete his work because there are number of projects the incumbent is yet to complete.

Speaking to the media, the Assemblyman for the Oyarifa Electoral Area who is seeking reelection, Mr. John Okpoti Mensah said when it comes to issues of work and execution, “I don’t joke with it because all I need to do is work hard to show that those who queued to vote for me benefit.”



“The assemblyman job is about community engagement, and my people can attest to the fact that I’m always with them, whether rain or shine,” he stated.



He added that through his work as assemblyman, the electoral area has received a number of projects and developments, including the establishment of Oyarifa Clinic, which is yet to be commissioned, maintaining a number of road networks, providing lightening system in the area, renovating a primary school block with the help of the PTA and also organizing football tournaments to keep the youth busy and active.



The incumbent Assemblyman appealed to all the electorate in the area to come out in their numbers during voting day to vote No1 on the bailout paper for him to continue the good work.