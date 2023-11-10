Oyarifa Royal Family denounces Nee Anum Raphael as Dzaasetse

Nee Anum Raphael

The Royal Family of Oyarifa has held a press conference to denounce one Nee Anum Raphael, who is impersonating himself as the Dzaasetse of the Agbawe clan of La and has installed one Michael Okpoti as the chief of Oyarifa.

The Royal Family stated that Okpoti is claiming to be the chief of Oyarifa under an injunction that has been placed on him. They also stated that Nee Anum Raphael is not a legitimate Dzaasetse and that his action in installing Okpoti as chief is null and void.



The Royal Family appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Inspector General of Police, the Regional Police Commander, the Divisional Police Commander (Adentan), and the District Commander to intervene to avoid a bloody confrontation.



The press conference was held in response to a press conference held by Michael Okpoti on October 26, 2023, in which he claimed to be the chief of Oyarifa.

Okpoti has also been issuing statements to the media in which he has claimed to be the legitimate chief.



The Royal Family of Oyarifa has warned the general public to disregard any claims made by Michael Okpoti or Nee Anum Raphael, as they are not legitimate representatives of the Royal Family or the people of Oyarifa.



