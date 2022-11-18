Oyoko Health Centre cries for help

The Centre also lacks a labour bed and other medical equipment

Source: Elvis Anokye, Contributor

The physician assistant of the Oyoko Health Center in the Ashanti region, Madam Precious Abena Konadu is calling on government, non -governmental organisations, and philanthropists to come to the aid of their health facility to help address some of the key challenges militating against the smooth delivery of health care to the people of the area

Among the numerous challenges facing the health centre is the absence of a labour bed and other medical equipment.



As a result of the lack of hospital beds, patients have to travel to Effiduase for medical treatment although the Assembly Member of the area Hon. Ofori Farried, who doubles as a presiding member for Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region has implemented a 'free transport scheme' for pregnant women in his community.



Oyoko, a community with a population of over 15,000 people relies on the only community health centre in the area.



According to him, The "Free transport scheme" will offer pregnant women free transport services to either Effiduase, Juaben, Asamang, or Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, when they are due for delivery.

Prior to this initiative, easy access to health centres was a major challenge for pregnant women in the community; maternal death and bleeding was common phenomenon.



He then introduced a special contact book, containing a compilation of contact numbers of all vehicle drivers in the community.



The only barrier between pregnant women and safe delivery in the community is just a phone call as the drivers are always on standby to answer and attend to the women.