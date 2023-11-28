PAC chairman chides A-G for not prosecuting people found culpable

Mr James Klutse Avedzi, PAC chairman

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee in Parliament, Mr James Klutse Avedzi, has strongly criticised the government and the Attorney General for their failure to implement the recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) regarding the prosecution of individuals who have violated procurement laws.

Mr Avedzi voiced his dissatisfaction during November 27 parliamentary debate on the 2024 budget.



In his critique, Mr Avedzi underscored the importance of accountability and action in addressing violations of procurement laws.



He drew attention to the discrepancy in financial outcomes between the current government and its predecessor, emphasising the need for a robust response to ensure transparency and adherence to legal procedures.

During the debate, Mr Avedzi who is also a Member of Parliament for Ketu North Constituency in the Volta Region further accused the government of amassing over 1.1 trillion Ghana cedis in accrued revenue without making substantial investments, in stark contrast to the 200 billion Ghana cedis spent by the previous National Democratic Congress-led government.



He further highlighted specific initiatives undertaken by the Mahama-led government with the funds, emphasising the importance of responsible financial management and the effective utilisation of accrued revenue.



The parliamentary debate brought to light concerns related to financial management practices and the utilisation of funds, prompting discussions on the government's fiscal responsibility and commitment to addressing lapses in adherence to procurement laws.