0
Menu
News

PAC refers officials of 26 Health Institutions for prosecution

Avedzi Refers Prosecution Chairman for Public Accounts Committee James Klutse Avedzi

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has referred some officials of 26 Health Institutions to the Attorney General for prosecution.

The officials have been indicted in the 2020 auditor general’s report for procuring goods and services to the tune of 5,895,822.00 cedis without competitive tendering which is against the public procurement Act 2003(Act 663) section 35 and 43.

According to the Act, a procurement entity shall procure goods, services, or works by competitive tendering; and that, the procurement entity shall request quotations from as many suppliers or contractors as practicable but from at least three different sources.

The affected institutions include the Ministry of Health headquarters, the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital among others.

Chairman for Public Accounts Committee James Klutse Avedzi in making the referral during today’s hearing warned such infractions will not be tolerated.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report