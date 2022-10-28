PARDA engages stakeholders on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Walewale

The dialogue aims to promote stronger stakeholders’ commitment

Source: Dokurugu Alhassan

The Participatory Action for Rural Development Alternatives (PARDA), a Non-Governmental Organization engaged stakeholders on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) as part of many activities under the Power to Choose (P2C) Project.

The dialogue aims to promote stronger stakeholders’ commitment to protecting people at risk of, and assisting survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) and to highlight best practices and lessons learned for enhancing the response to SGBV. The meeting brought together GHS, GES, DOVVSU, NCCE, CHRAJ, and traditional, religious, and youth leaders.



Mr. Emmanuel Abazaami, the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of PARDA asserted that for Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) issues to be properly addressed, it is imperative for community and district-level stakeholders dialogue must spell out the real issues and possibly identify critical spots for collaboration. This he believes will improve stakeholder commitment to protecting people at risk and assisting survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.



"To meet our agenda, we need to involve stakeholders who are into sexual and reproductive health," he said.

The 7-year project seeks to support individuals whose sexual and reproductive rights are most constrained (young people, especially adolescent girls and young women, unmarried people, and people living with disabilities in and out of school) to exercise and enjoy their sexual and reproductive health and related rights.



The meeting was held on Thursday, 13th October 2022 in Walewale at the Mamprusi West Municipal Education Service conference hall.