PBAY officials arrested for alleged scam of customers

The National Security have arrested 2 persons in Ho. File photo

Officials of National Security in Ho have arrested leaders of a group allegedly attempting to scam customers of defunct banks in Ho and registering the unsuspecting clients.

Officers of a PBAY Limited had set up camp at the premises of the Assemblies of God Church in Ho and attracted thousands of desperate customers, whose funds had been locked up.



A bowl was being passed around the church room asking customers to contribute anything they could for electricity.



A form they were being coerced to fill, said two percent of the retrieved funds would be deducted.

Two leaders of the group have been arrested with one identified as Charles Nyame.



The two have been taken to the Municipal Police headquarters for interrogation.



Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. Alex Yeboah, in-charge of Ho Municipality confirmed the arrest and disclosed statements are being taken from the suspects.