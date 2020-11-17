PC Appiah Ofori pleads with Amidu to rescind his decision

Former MP, Paul Collins Appiah Ofori

Popular anti-corruption crusader and former Member of Parliament for Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency Paul Collins Appiah Ofori, has said that Martin Amidu’s decision to resign as the Special Prosecutor has hurt him.

According to him, Martin Amidu should rescind his decision to resign as the SP in the interest of Ghana. The SP, Martin Amidu yesterday quit his job.



In a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Mr Amidu said his decision is to enable the president to take steps to appoint a replacement as required by law.



In what sounds like a protest, Mr Amidu says he had accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor on one condition – the president’s “firm promise to respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor”.



According to Martin Amidu, who personally announced his resignation publicly, his decision to go public with his resignation was advised by developments proceeding his report on the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions and related matters, describing those developments as “traumatic experience”.



But speaking on the Happy Morning Show (HMS) with Samuel Eshun PC Appiah Ofori, as he is popularly called said President Nana Addo must, as a matter of urgency, invite the Special Prosecutor and listen to the reasons why he resigned and resolve them.

“I am sad he has resigned because in the fight against corruption if you don’t get an honest man to fight corruption, you can’t win it. Amidu is honest so he will not countenance and condone corruption. His resignation has hurt me. I am not pleased and I am urging him to rescind his decision. The president should call him to his office and have a chat with him to rescind the decision. If the president speaks to him, it will have an impact and then the main reason why he resigned should be addressed.”



However, the ruling New Patriotic Party says it is shocked Martin Amidu, who was appointed barely two years ago, has resigned.



Despite allegations, Mr Amidu resigned because his independence to work; without fear or favour was compromised, the NPP says he was given room to execute his duty effectively.



“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has received with shock and dismay, the news of the resignation of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.



Shock because Mr Amidu chose to walk away from the golden opportunity of establishing a brand new effective agency, having had the best part of three years to demonstrate and cement his undoubted anti-corruption credentials in doing so,” the party said.