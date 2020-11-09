PDS scandal also waiting for you to investigate – JOY to Amidu

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, must also investigate the PDS scandal and make the findings known to the public as he did with the Airbus bribery scandal, Jacob Osei Yeboah, running mate to the 2020 Independent Presidential Candidate, has said.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in a letter dated October 18, 2019, to the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) announced the termination of the agreement, which came into effect on March 1, 2019, and saw PDS take over the assets and operations of ECG.



However, in a letter addressed to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, the Millennium Challenge Corporation acting on behalf of the government of the United States of America asked government to “reinstate the concession rights of Power Distribution Services Limited (PDS) as contemplated under the agreements governing the ECG-Private Sector Participation (PSP)”.



Critics of the government, especially the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), accused the government of robbing Ghanaians with this particular deal.



Opposition lawmaker for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, said that the Power Distribution Services (PDS) deal was hurriedly put together by the governing New Patriotic Party led by President Akufo-Addo to defraud the country.



Speaking in relation to the revelation by the Special Prosecutor that Mr Mahama is the Government Official One in the Airbus bribery scandal, Mr Jacob Osei Yeboah said there have been too many corruption cases that cannot escape the attention of Mr Amidu.

The Special Prosecutor revealed in his observations in the corruption risk assessment report on the Agyapa Royalties deal that he submitted to the Office of the President on October 16, 2020, that “the only reason the former President [Mahama] has not been invited for interrogation (in spite of all threats from some of his followers and lawyers) is the fact that he got himself an insurance as the Presidential candidate of the other largest political party in Ghana”.



He added that “prudence dictated that the interrogation be held in abeyance during this election season.”



Accompanying his presidential candidate, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, to pay a courtesy call on the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Osei Yeboah, who is a two-time Presidential Candidate, said that “even now Mahama himself is frustrated”.



“The former president, the system that he superintended, the unfairness in our system, now he is fighting for justice.”



Meanwhile, Mr Mahama has dared the Special Prosecutor to investigate and prosecute him if he is convinced that he was the one described as Government Official One in the Airbus Bribery Scandal.

Reacting to this while interacting with students of the University of Ghana on Wednesday, November 4, an obviously livid John Mahama said: “Amidu goes and presents Agyapa investigations and I thought he was a man enough.



“They say investigate Agyapa, so present a report on Agyapa. If you have investigated Airbus present a report on Airbus.



“In the Agyapa report, you know that it is going to be damning of this government and so you go and put one paragraph there about airbus. Nobody asked you about Airbus.



“If you were man enough present Agyapa and do a report on Airbus separately and then I will come and answer you on Airbus. If you think I am indicted on accusing me directly.



“But because he is a coward and they knew Agyapa was going to be discussed today so he put a paragraph on Airbus to equalize the discussion. what stupidity is this?”

He added “The point is you say I am the leader of a political party and I am also saying if you have a legal basis for investigating me go ahead and investigate me.



“There has been a DPA, you are not a party to it, you don’t know who are involved in it, they have identified some people in it.



“You don’t have an authenticated agreement from SFO or from whoever is involved in it and you say ‘I surmise that Government Official One is this person or that person. On what legal basis are you proceeding?”