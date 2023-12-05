PFJ 2.0: 60,000 hectares ready for agricultural zones - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

As part of efforts to roll out the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, stated that government has secured over 60,000 hectares of land for the establishment of agricultural zones in the Eastern, Ashanti, Upper West, Northern and North East regions.

He noted that government would complete the development of 50,000 hectares of land in land valleys by 2024.



Dr Bawumia said the move will expand the cultivation of rice, soya and maize.



Speaking at the 39th National Farmers Day Awards Night held in the Western region, he said, "We have set ourselves ambitious but achievable targets every year of the five-year period of the programme (PFJ 2.0)."



It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, August 28, 2023, launched phase two of Planting for Food and Jobs at the University for Development Studies in Tamale.



Targeted at building on the successes of the initial programme, the second phase of the programme is a five-year master plan for the transformation of agriculture in Ghana with focus on modernisation through the development of a selected commodity value chain and active private sector participation.



It also seeks to improve service delivery to maximise impact and substitutes direct input subsidy with smart agricultural financial support in the form of comprehensive input credit with provision for in-kind payment.

SA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.