PFJ Market: Meet the man who 'supplies agric ministry with plantain'

"I am the one who supplies the plantain. I bring them from Agogo (a town in the Ashanti Region), Kweku Atta Sarpong, a member of the Communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said in reaction to the 'PFJ market'.

PFJ market



As part of the efforts to control prices of food items, the Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto introduced the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ)' market at the forecourt of the Ministry to make food items available and affordable to Ghanaians.



The initiative which started on Friday, November 11, with bunches of plantain is aimed at cushioning Ghanaians in the face of food price hikes in the country.



The Ministry has meanwhile, expanded this initiative to include cabbage, yams, carrot, pepper, spring onions, cucumbers and rice.

Kweku Atta Sarpong who was speaking on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme said transporting the commodities has become easy because "there's no agency involved and that is reducing the cost of transporting the plantain"



He further disclosed the cost involved in transporting the plantain.



Listen to him in the video below:



