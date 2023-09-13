PHOTOS: IGP Dampare's bright exchanges with 3 'brothers' during leaked tape probe

Combination photos of IGP exchanging pleasanteries with three brothers

During a recess at the September 12, 2023 sitting of the parliamentary committee's ongoing hearing on a leaked tape allegedly seeking the ouster of Inspector-General of Police (IGP), a tense atmosphere was brightened.

This was when IGP George Akuffo Dampare engaged in a friendly exchange with Superintendent George Asare; a central figure in the ongoing investigations.



In videos shared by Accra-based UTV, the IGP us seen in hearty exchanged with the two other colleagues - who he referred to as brothers earlier in his testimony.



The two others are Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah and Supt. Gyebi.



The Samuel Atta Akyea-led Committee (September 12) fielded questions to the IGP in the presence of three earlier witnesses – COP Geroge Alex Mensah, Superintendents George Asare and Gyebi – even though his legal team had initially argued that the trio should not sit through the IGP’s testimony.



After a back and forth, the Chairman overruled the objection with the view that their presence was not in any way going to be injurious to the IGP and that they were not, neither were their lawyers going to at any point interject.

Dampare flanked by his lawyers and with the support of senior management of the Ghana Police Service eventually accepted to give his testimony.







Watch the video with Supt. Asare below:





IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare interacts with Superintendent George Asare during a break in the committee’s hearings #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/ld4L3PEdMr — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 12, 2023





