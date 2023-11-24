PHOTOS: When Asantehene, Asanteman took over Berekum

Scenes from Berekum (photo credit - Opemsuo Radio)

Asanteman, led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, stormed Berekum, a community in the Bono Region, for the final funeral rite of the late paramount chief of the Berekum Traditional Area (Berekumhene), Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

The Asantehene’s visit to Berekum was clouded with tension because of the seeming feud between him and the Dormaahene and chairman of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu I, which led to the former being injuncted from attending the funeral.



The Asantehene-Dormaahene rivalry aside, Asanteman shook the Bono land during the funeral of the late Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



Pictures of the event shared by Opemsuo Radio on X, on Friday, November 24, 2023, showed a rich display of the culture of the people of Ashanti in Berekum.



Asanteman stormed Berekum with over 40 vehicles, including at least 10 VIP buses and the Otumfuo’s convey which was made up of more than 20 Toyota Land Cruisers, one Rang Rover and two Toyota Tundra as well as police vehicles and motors.



The Otumfuo, as usual, did not disappoint as he stormed the funeral grounds with pride and pageantry dancing on a palanquin, signifying his authority over Berekum, an area under Asanteman even though it is located in the Bono Region.

Everyone at the funeral grounds was up, trying to get a glimpse of the overlord of Asanteman.



There was singing, dancing, drumming and other wonderful displays of Akan culture at every corner of the funeral ground, the Omanhene Park in Berekum.



