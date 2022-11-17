1
Menu
News

PIAC, GNPC to appear before parliament's ad hoc committee

Ken Ofori Atta Minister Of Finance 973x1024 Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the ad hoc committee, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed that the Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) will appear before the committee of Parliament probing allegations in a censure motion against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

In a Facebook post, the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, shared “the Ken Ofori-Atta Vote of Censure Parliamentary Committee resumes public hearings tomorrow at 11am. We expect PIAC and GNPC to appear before us.”

The ad hoc committee has commenced a public hearing on the motion of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta.

At the first sitting the Minority, represented by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and, Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, cited PIAC reports from 2019 to 2022 and the Petroleum Management Act as some of the basis for their allegations against the Ofori-Atta.

It is based on this the PIAC and GNPC are expected to appear before the house to respond to this allegation.

NYA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured