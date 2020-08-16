General News

PLAYBACK: Akufo-Addo’s 15th address on enhanced measures to combat coronavirus

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation for the fifteenth time since Ghana recorded its first two cases of the novel Coronavirus in March 2020.

Today’s address will highlight some of the government’s interventions taken to combat the spread against the novel virus in the country.



The live televised address comes after Ghana’s active Coronavirus cases dropped drastically as reported by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).



According to the GHS, the country’s active cases on Thursday, August 13, 2020, dropped to 1,906 from previous 2,007 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.



This, follows a clinical recovery and discharge of a total of 39,718 persons.

Akufo-Addo’s address is expected to also give indications whether or not the country’s borders will be opened since he announced further easing of restrictions in his previous address.



Watch a playback of the President’s address below.





