PLAYBACK: Akufo-Addo’s 18th address to the nation on measures to fight coronavirus

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation on the measures his government is taking to combat the spread of the novel COVID-19 among Ghanaians.

Today’s address is the President’s 18th update since Ghana recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 in March, 2020.



Today’s address comes at a time the country’s active COVID-19 cases continue to drop significantly as reported by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).



In his 17th address to the nation, the President expressed satisfaction with the COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport but still maintained the closure of the country’s borders by land and sea.

Akufo-Addo’s regular update described as ‘Fellow Ghanaians’ has been a major way of keeping Ghanaians informed on the COVID-19 situation in the country.



Watch the President's address below:



