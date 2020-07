General News

PLAYBACK: Akufo-Addo's address to the nation ahead of the voter registration exercise

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addresses Ghanaians ahead of the voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Watch the president's address below:

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.