PLAYBACK: Akufo-Addo speaks on Hello FM

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is speaking in an exclusive interview on Kumasi based Hello FM.

The President is in Kumasi as part of his campaign to seek for votes for another term in office.



Akufo-Addo is expected to address the recent clashes in the Volta Region by a group demanding independence for a Western Togoland state.



He will also address some concerns raised by his main contender, John Dramani Mahama, on his campaign trail.

Watch live the President's interview.



