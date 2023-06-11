0
Menu
News

PLAYBACK: Everything Special Prosecutor said about Frimpong-Boateng controversy, galamsey suspects

Video Archive
Sun, 11 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was an interesting conversation with Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng when he appeared on Newsfile on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

While addressing issues regarding the fight against illegal mining in Ghana, the Special Prosecutor noted that some 100 persons are currently under investigations regarding the subject.

He also tackled controversies surrounding the arrest of Former Environment Minister, Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng following a report he made about the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining.

He made a number of revelations and reiterated his commitment to fighting corruption under his term.

Watch a playback of the interview here:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Related Articles: