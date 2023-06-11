PLAYBACK: Everything Special Prosecutor said about Frimpong-Boateng controversy, galamsey suspects

It was an interesting conversation with Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng when he appeared on Newsfile on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

While addressing issues regarding the fight against illegal mining in Ghana, the Special Prosecutor noted that some 100 persons are currently under investigations regarding the subject.



He also tackled controversies surrounding the arrest of Former Environment Minister, Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng following a report he made about the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining.



He made a number of revelations and reiterated his commitment to fighting corruption under his term.

Watch a playback of the interview here:



