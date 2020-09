General News

PLAYBACK: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

On Good Evening Ghana tonight, Paul Adom-Otchere is hosting Hon Mona Quartey, former Deputy Minister of Finance under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration and Benedicta Lasi, a member of the NDC manifesto committee.

They are discussing ‘Expressions of the NDC manifesto’.



Watch below Good Evening Ghana live

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.