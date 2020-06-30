General News

PLAYBACK: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV will today analyse the speeches of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Agyekum Kufuor during the acclamation of the president as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He will as well analyse the speech of the flagbearer of John Dramani Mahama after the Supreme Court dismissed the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) case against the Electoral Commission vis-a-vis the president’s statement after the electoral petition.



Adom-Otchere will look at the voting pattern from the Volta Region and the Ashanti Region from 1992 to 2016 for the two political parties in Ghana i.e. NPP and NDC.



He will as well interact with viewers on zoom.

Watch live Good Evening Ghana below





