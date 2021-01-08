PLAYBACK: Inauguration of 8th Parliament, swearing-in of President and Vice

With the most recent drama and confusion rocking Ghana’s Parliament, the House has successfully elected a Speaker of Parliament for the next four year.
The shocking events on the floor of Parliament also witnessed security personnel from the military and police being called in to restore calm and order.
Alban S.K Bagbin was however elected by the House to serve as the Speaker of Ghana’s eighth Parliament.
Additionally, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia were also sworn in for a second term.
GhanaWeb in the lead-up to the swearing-in ceremony brought readers and viewers a comprehensive and live coverage of the events that transpired as well as a live studio discussion.
Watch a playback of the events below:
