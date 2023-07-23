PLAYBACK: Newsfile on Joy News

On Saturday, July 22, 2023, the edition of Newsfile with Samson Lardy Anyenini focused on the $1 million, €300, 000 and millions of Ghana Cedis stolen from the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah's home at Ablemkpe, a suburb of Accra.

He dissected this topic with the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, the Acting Executive Director of Ghana Intergrity Initiative, Mary Awelana Addah, Economist, Dr Theo Acheampong and other panellists.



Sam George while speaking on the show raised questions on the exact amount of money Cecilia Dapaah keeps in her home, following revelations of over $1 million and €300, 000 being stolen from her house.



According to the MP, the fact that the minister did not notice that such a huge amount of money had been stolen from her house till after her husband, Daniel Osei Kufuor, caught their maid in their bedroom stealing more money means that they had a crazy amount money in there.



“Per the charge sheet, a million dollars belonging to the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resource, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, is missing from her residence. It took her husband chancing on the person in the act to notice that a million dollars was missing," he said.



The Risk Analyst and Economist, Dr Theo Acheampong, while commenting on the show monitored by GhanaWeb said the US$1million out of the total amount of money stolen from the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband could be used to construct 14 six-unit classroom blocks.

