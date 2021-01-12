PLO Lumumba Foundation lauds HRRG for emerging 2020 Africans Rising Activism Award finalist

Award seeks to recognize both a movement and an individual activist for their hard work

Source: Joseph Wemakor, Contributor

The Management and the Membership of the PLO Lumumba Foundation, Ghana Chapter have lauded the Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) for its vibrant activism roles played in Ghana and beyond which caught the attention of the Africans Rising to have it named among 10 finalists across Africa as part of the 2020 Africans Rising Activism Award under the Movement of the Year award category.

Country Director for the Ghana Chapter, Mr Razak Awudu at a virtual meeting on Sunday to discuss the road map for the 2021 action plan of the chapter was all joy upon hearing the good news. He simply could not hide his excitement as he kept praising the group for the victory.



With the backing of the executive body, Mr Awudu called on the entire management and membership of the PLO Lumumba Foundation Chapters present within the 38 African countries and the 10 across the Diaspora to galvanize support and rally behind the Human Rights Reporters Ghana in the next phase of the award competition to win the highest votes so as to be crowned the ultimate winner.



The 2020 Africans Rising Activism Award seeks to recognize both a movement and an individual activist for their hard work for change.



This is an initiative of the African Rising for Justice, Peace & Dignity (Africans Rising).



According to the organizers, the selection of the 10 finalists for the Movement of the Year category which the Human Rights Reporters Ghana is proud to be part emanates from the demonstration of sterling leadership in their work as selfless advocates for the rights of people on the continent.



The competition in its final phase would witness the 10 finalists battle for the crown through soliciting for votes via open public voting online to enable voters cast their ballots for who they believe should be named the 2020 Africans Rising Movement of the Year.

The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) is an initiative of young Ghanaian journalists, editors, lawyers and human right activists who have come together to address human rights violations in Ghana to bring the country closer to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. In 2019, they launched a nationwide sensitization campaign on Kidnapping, Teenage Pregnancy and Tramadol Abuse as a response to the increasing incidents of kidnappings in Ghana.



Since the rollout of the program in March 2019, the campaign team has managed to reach over 60,000 beneficiaries particularly school children, parents and youth groups in the communities and religious settings within three regions of Ghana.



The group’s dedication towards its activism roles with regards to protecting and ending rights abuses in Ghana and beyond has received wide commendation from many individuals, organizations and institutions both within and outside Ghana.



“We thank you for the work that you are already doing to bring positive change to your community, and we are excited to recognize your activism on an international platform as one of the finalists for the 2020 Africans Rising Activism Award. You are an important part of building the #AfricaWeWant!”, the nomination letter from the Africans Rising to the Human Rights Reporters Ghana partly reads.



The PLO Lumumba Foundation is the brainchild of Professor Patrick Loch Otieno (PLO) Lumumba and was established 30 years ago with its headquarters in Nairobi (Kenya).



The foundation seeks to nurture young Africans as servant leaders, among others, and is present in 38 countries across the world, including; UAE, Germany, Finland and the US operating as chapters of the Mother Foundation.

The Africans Rising is a Pan-African movement of people working to foster solidarity and unity to build the Africa we want.



The organization amplifies broad demands, connecting struggles, building solidarity and cooperation within and among campaigns for social, economic, environmental and gender justice.



This noble dream is being achieved through movements, people, civil society organisations, governments, artists, businesses and others based on shared support for the Kilimanjaro Declaration.



The movement currently boasts of a membership of 10,000 individuals and 100 organizations across the continent.

Source: Joseph Wemakor, Contributor