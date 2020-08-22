Politics

PNC Congress: I'm not aware of Edward Mahama's new date - Aspiring Presidential Candidate

Rev. Samuel Adjei-Debrah, and his team

An aspiring Presidential Candidate of PNC, Rev. Samuel Adjei-Debrah, has said that he is not aware of the second date for the party’s congress which was allegedly communicated by the party’s leader, Dr Edward Mahama .

His statement, confirms that of the Party’s Chairman, Bernard Mornah who earlier communicated that the party’s congress will be held on the 19th of September, 2020.



After Mornah’s date was communicated, Dr Edward Mahama also brought it out that the congress will be held on September 26th, 2020.



Meanwhile, Bernard Mornah, explained that the initial date was decided by NEC which was communicated to Dr Mahama and therefore was of the belief that Dr Mahama’s statement which had a new date for the party’s congress was fake.



Reacting to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, hosted by Ekourba Gyasi, Rev. Adjei-Debrah confirmed that the initial date was communicated by NEC after the meeting.

He added that he was not aware of the second date communicated by Dr Mahama.



“I got confused when I heard you talk about it because I know the congress is on 19th September 2020, I do not know about that of the 26th,” he said.



He added that, “I received an invitation for a NEC meeting, which was done at UDS Guest House. I passed through and met the regional chairmen and secretaries and party executives there, I was made to understand that the Leader was on his way coming but they did not show up and I left to attend to something equally important. It was later communicated to us that the congress will come on the 19th, so we were supposed to pick forms on the 19th, August, so that by 25th it would be closed.”



He added that, “the Congress consists of regional chairmen and executives. For now, we have not done the new regions and so we have 10 regional chairmen and if out of the 10, six are available they can go ahead to take decisions. At least I saw about six of them at the meeting.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.