PNC calls for ‘critical review’ of teacher, nurse trainee allowances

A file photo of a Ghanaian nurse

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has called for a review of the allowances given to trainee nurses and teachers by the government.

According to the opposition party, it does not add up to pay allowances, totalling over GH¢400 million every year when most of the teachers and nurses graduate and waste off “for lack of both institutions and funds for them to be employed”.



The party expressed these sentiments in a statement issued on Monday, March 22 over the recent approval of the 2021 budget.



Signed by General Secretary Janet Asana Nabila, the statement congratulated Parliament for approving the budget on Friday, March 19.



“Despite the fact that the PNC have reservations, we believe democracy won,” it said.



Its reservations, it said, are the same as concerns raised by civil society.

“Just like an economy cannot tax itself excessively to develop same, it cannot borrow its way to develop, whichever way, the huge fiscal deficit must be financed."



“We call on Ghanaians to prepare and embrace the hard times we are in as an economy whereas we encourage the Government to put to efficient use our taxes in order for our sacrifices not be in vain.”



It asked the government to stimulate growth by channelling more resources into programmes such as One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) and others.



“We assure Ghanaians, that a future PNC government shall prioritise its expenditures to stimulate growth, cut down the size of government –appoint maximum of forty ministers, ensure local productions of our basic needs thereby cutting down on imports and implement pro-poor policies to eradicate poverty.”