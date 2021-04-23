PNC commends President for gender equality

Logo of PNC

The People’s National Convention (PNC) on Thursday commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving 26 per cent of representation to women in his newly Deputy Ministerial appointments as against 16 per cent of same, in his first term.

The PNC said the decision was a major step forward for gender equality and women’s empowerment in Ghana with direct implications for women’s broader engagement in national decision-making.



A statement signed by Ms Janet Asana Nabla, PNC General Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency at Tema said: “It is also a strong message to all women in Ghana-young and old, that the sky is not even the limit in their quest to greatness”.



The statement said although there was more room for improvement, “the PNC sees this as a sign of good gesture by the President towards the women of Ghana and wants to thank him on their behalf.

“We impress on the President to replicate this kind gesture in the appointment of the Board of Government Agencies and Public Enterprises, Chief Executive Officers of State Corporations, the MMDCEs amongst others, in line with the Geneva Convention on gender parity.



“We implore on the fortunate women who are appointed to live up to expectations and to give credence to the saying ‘what men can do women can do better”.



The PNC statement said, “a future PNC government shall see to the appointment of not less than 40 per cent of women in appointed positions. We believe in the competency of women in the management of our affairs”.