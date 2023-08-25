PNC orders party members to disregard the suspended General Secretary

PNC Chairman, Moses Dani Baah and the suspended General Secretary, Janet Nabla

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has warned members of the party to pay no heed to Janet Nabla, the suspended General Secretary.

This comes on the back of Janet Nabla's attempts to oversee internal party elections when she doesn’t have the power and right to.



In a letter dated Wednesday, August 23, 2023, and signed by the Chairman of PNC, Moses Dani Baah, the party stated that Janet Nabla was suspended by the party in 2021 and there has not been any decision or meeting to revoke her suspension.



Hence attempting to organise and supervise party elections is uncalled for and the party will not sit aloof for it to happen.



“The PNC has taken notice of the subtle and the surreptitious attempts by the suspended General Secretary, Madam Janet Nabla to organise and supervise Constituency and Regional Conferences as part of a supposed reorganisation process of the party.



“Recall that in September 2021, the leadership of the party acting on the report of the Disciplinary Committee of the Party took a unanimous decision to suspend her as General Secretary for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty. Since then, no decision has been taken to revoke that suspension,” parts of the statement read.

The PNC further added that the suspension of Janet Nabla is still in court and yet to be determined.



“As unfortunate as the situation might be, the matter of her suspension is still in court and is yet to be determined. Following this, Janet Nabla cannot supervise any election in the party and any outcome of her purported supervision and election of executives is null, void and without effect as she stands suspended,” it added.







BAJ/WA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Meanwhile, watch Etsey Atisu's interview with Fati Ali, the first female GIJ SRC president, on #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, below:







