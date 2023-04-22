PNC to give Muslims 2-day holiday to ease Eid moon-sighting constraints

File photo

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has said it will grant Muslims a two-day holiday during the Ramadan fasting period so as to ease their difficulty in sighting the crescent moon, which signals the end of the holy month.

In a statement to wish Muslims a happy Eid-ul Fitr, the PNC acknowledged the difficulty that confronts faith in deciding which day to end the fast.



“We have observed that the choice of Eid Day is dependent on sighting the crescent moon”, the party said in its statement signed by general secretary Janet Nabla, noting: “This makes the Eid Day to either fall on the end of 29th or the 30th day of Ramadan”.



The situation, the PNC said, “poses some difficulty to the Muslim community on the choice of the Eid Day”.



“A future PNC government will grant them two holidays to ease their difficulty”, the party promised.

In the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and also deny themselves of certain privileges in order to get closer to Almighty Allah and also uplift themselves spiritually to gain favour from God for themselves and their country.



It is one of the pillars of the Islamic faith.



“We commend them for going through the period successfully”, the PNC said, adding: “It is our wish for them that Almighty Allah accepts from them their sacrifices and all that they have prayed for”.



The party also appealed to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, as well as all the regional imams, imams of the various sects and the entire Muslim community, to pray for a prosperous Ghana.