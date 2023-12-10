PNC to hold presidential primaries on March 24, 2024

People’s National Convention

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has outlined its roadmap to the 2024 elections, scheduling its presidential primaries for March 24, 2024.

In a communique issued after a meeting of the Standing Committee and National Executive Committee of the party, PNC disclosed that the regional executives’ elections shall be conducted by the end of January 2024 with nomination opening in the first week of January 2024.



The National Executives elections have been slated for Saturday, March 2, 2024. The nomination window is from February 15 to 20, 2024.



The presidential primaries will crown the series of elections with the party confident of winning the 2024 elections.



Excerpts of the statement issued on December 9, 2024, read “that regional executives’ elections shall be conducted by the end of January 2024. The nomination shall be opened from 1st to 5th January, 2024 and elections conducted from 15th to 31st January, 2024. All qualified party members are encouraged to pick forms at the party’s regional offices at an appropriate fee.



“That nomination for national executives’ positions and that of the presidential candidate are scheduled from 15th to 20th February 2024 and elections held on Saturday 2nd March 2024.”

The PNC subsequently announced that no one has been authorized by the Council of Elders to take legal action against anyone.



“The Council of Elders have indicated that they have not instructed any individual or group of individuals to sue any person(s) or entity on behalf of the party. All persons with any grievances should channel such grievances to the appropriate structures of the party for resolution of same.”



Read the full statement below







EK