PNC unhappy Kwame Nkrumah birthday was marked with protests

Dr Kwame Nkrumah

The People’s National Convention, PNC, says it is disheartened that the birthday celebration of the first President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah yesterday was marred with demonstration despite the fact that the proponents of the demonstration were warned not to do so by the Police.

To them, Nkrumah was upset because, rather than honouring his legacy through retrospection, the day was poisoned with the negativity of the demonstration.



A statement issued and signed by the Party’s General Secretary, Janet Asana Nabla, indicates that it is not only through demonstrations that grievances can be registered particularly on a day when Dr. Nkrumah believed in unity, rule of law and togetherness.

It says the demonstrators of the #OccuppyJulorbiHouse# could have used lectures and symposiums to send their grievances across since they could not obtain Police consent rather than engaging in illegalities.



The statement adds that Ghana is in a volatile situation in the West African subregion which has been plagued with coup d’états, a situation of which the demonstrators are fully aware.