PNC women re-echo calls for speedy passage of Affirmative Action Bill

Members of the convention

Source: Michael Oberteye

The womens wing of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has re-echoed the urgent need for parliament to pass the Affirmative Action Bill into law.

The wing said the undue delay in passing the bill into law has had adverse impacts on women in the country.



The call was made at a press conference in Koforidua on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, following a three-day workshop on capacity building in the southern sector, encompassing six regions in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



The workshop sponsored by GENCED aimed to empower and equip women vying for parliamentary seats with the necessary skills and knowledge to enable them to actively participate in the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections.



Patience Lamisi Johnson, acting women’s organizer of the PNC, speaking on behalf of the women said that women, buoyed by their belief in the power of women's representation in governance, said they're committed to ensuring that women's voices are heard and their contributions valued in shaping the future of the nation.



The women's wing, as part of the PNC's "Operation Get Women Parliamentarians," announced its intention to file 40% of the women's parliamentary candidates across the nation in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Urging the population to support its capable and dedicated women who are committed to serving their constituencies with integrity and passion, Mrs. Johnson appealed to the public to broaden their support beyond traditional party lines and consider backing the women candidates of the PNC.



"Our democracy thrives when diverse voices are represented, and by supporting women from various political backgrounds, we strengthen the fabric of our multiparty system," she said.



Arguing that the passage of the bill into law was critical in addressing the hindrances to women's participation in politics, she said, "We call upon the parliament to prioritize and pass the Affirmative Action Bill into law. This crucial legislation is essential in addressing the systemic barriers that hinder



women's full participation in politics. By enacting this bill, we can ensure that women are not marginalized or erased from the political landscape of Ghana.



Speaking in an interview with the press after the presser, Janet Nablah, general secretary of the party, while citing her role as an initiative taken by her party towards achieving the call for affirmative action, said more women, unlike the situation in 2020, were bracing themselves to contest the December polls.

"Probably in the last elections, we didn't have a lot of women contesting, but for the 2024 elections, I can assure you that a lot of women have expressed their interest in taking up key positions," she said.



She urged women within the PNC to put themselves up for the parliamentary elections.



According to the general secretary, the party, despite any pertaining internal challenges, was focused on victory in the polls.



Describing the Affirmative Bill as the "birth right" of women, she argued that the country's constitution explicitly backs their demand and must be acted upon without further delays.