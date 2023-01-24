0
Menu
News

POJOBA admonishes members to support each other

Pojoba Old Students.jpeg POJOBA elected delegates

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

National President of the Pope John Old Boys Association- POJOBA, Mr Isaac Aboagye Duah has admonished members of the association to support their own.

According to Mr Aboagye Duah, it is necessary for the various year groups to look towards helping themselves as well as work together to help their Alma Mata.

He made this call at the sideline of an election held at Pope John Senior High and Minor Seminary, Koforidua.

The election, which took place on January 21, 2023 had delegates from over thirty year groups and regional chapters go to the polls to determine the next set of leaders for the ensuing years.

The vote ended with Isaac Aboagye Duah (‘89/’91) re-elected as president with a new vice president Eugene Antwi Boassiako (’06). Joseph Oliver Bowers (’07) and Charles Offei (‘89/’91) were elected as general secretary and deputy general secretary respectively.

Daniel Abebe (‘05), Martin Tandoh (’95), Mohammed Najib (‘92) and Isaac Darkwahene-Boateng (‘85) were elected as organising secretary, public relations officer, financial secretary and treasury respectively.

Alhassan Yusif Trawule (‘05) retained his portfolio as internal auditor.

The elections were held after an annual general meeting on the founders’ day of the school.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund