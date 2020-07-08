Regional News

POLAS donates to rehabilitation centre

The Police Ladies Association (POLAS) has donated Ghc10,000 and some relief items to the House of Saint Francis Clinic and Rehabilitation Centre at Middle East, Ashaiman, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The items included 50 pieces of six-inch high density mattresses, 10 bags of rice, 20 boxes of canned tomatoes, 10 gallons each of disinfectants and bleach, toilet rolls, jumbo tissue paper and hand sanitizers.



The POLAS President, Mrs Beatrice Zakpaa Vip-Sanziri, who is also the Director General of Motor Traffic and Transport Department, led the Ladies to present the items to the Centre.

She called for collaboration between civilian institutions and the Police Service to reduce crime in the communities.



Revered Father Eric Kabeniah, the Director of the Centre, expressed gratitude to the Association and urged other bodies to emulate the gesture to bring some comfort to the vulnerable.

