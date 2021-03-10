PPAG educates Chokor residents on reproductive health

Logo of PPAG

Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) in collaboration with the Coalition of Volunteering Organizations Ghana (CVOG), an NGO, has organized an outreach programme to educate residents of Choorkor on their reproductive health.

The residents were screened for HIV/AIDS and other Sexual Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and referred the sick to a health facility.



Mrs Antoinnete De-rocha, the Programmes Officer, PPAG, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the exercise was also to mark International Women's Day which fell on March 8.



She said Chorkor was chosen because of its high rate of teenage pregnancy and the need to sensitize them on the need to avoid teenage pregnancies.



Mrs De-rocha said even though COVID-19 had affected the country and abroad, it was imperative for the residents to appreciate that teenage pregnancy was real.



"We counsel them on family planning, STDs and their reproductive health to protect themselves and stay healthy, " she said.

She advised the residents to avoid unprotective sex and observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols as prescribed by the Ghana Health Service.



Mr Schadrack Opoku Brix, the General Secretary of the Coalition of Volunteering Organizations Ghana, said the focus of the programme was to empower the young people in the area to be responsive to their reproductive health.



He said during the lockdown restriction, a lot of the young ladies in the area got pregnant which became a worry and a burden on them financially and emotionally.



Some of the beneficiaries expressed satisfaction about the exercise and pledged to protect their lives.