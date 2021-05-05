PPAG holds Pan- African Youth Advocacy Training on Sexual Reproductive Human Right

Sexual Reproductive Human Right (SRHR)

Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) has organized a Pan-African Youth Advocacy Training programme to train young people on Sexual Reproductive Human Right (SRHR).

Madam Abena Adubea Amoah, Executive Director of PPAG, said the programme provided young people with training and capacity building on SRHR for youth advocates.



“We need to ensure that young people understand the various protocols and conventions that government has signed up to that enable them to have access to some sexual reproductive health information, education and services,’’ she said.



Mr Archibald Adams, the Advocacy Communications Lead, PPAG, said safe abortion was permissible in Ghana under certain conditions but must be done by in certified hospitals by registered Midwives and Medical practitioners.

“Under the criminal amended act in Ghana, when the pregnancy is as a result of rape, incest, defilement of a mentally retarded woman or when the fetus has severe abnormalities or carries diseases, it is recommended that safe abortion must be done,” he said.



Mrs Matilda Ayamga, the Youth Coordinator, PPAG, said the lack of open discussions about sex issues led to limited knowledge on sexual behaviour and activities among the youth and as a result, many became victims of unplanned pregnancy.



She said the country should give young people the space to contribute and take leadership roles and as well plan and implement interventions to create the enabling environment to learn about SRHR issues to protect themselves.