PPP, CPP & PNC to form an 'alliance party' - Nana Ofori Owusu hints

National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party, Nana Ofori Owusu has hinted of a historic event about to happen in the political arena of the country.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Nana Ofori Owusu noted that the Progressive People's Party and its leadership have pondered on the possibility of having an alliance with other parties in order to build a strong force to capture power.



He revealed that his party is in talks with the Convention People's Party (CPP) and the People's National Convention (PNC) to merge and become one big political party.

"We, together with CPP, PNC and other alternative parties are in serious talks to come into some type of alliance. Regarding this work we are doing, when you come into power to serve your nation and do a good thing for your country to progress, we have pondered over it and Ghanaians are also saying we should come together," he stated.



