PPP flagbearer urges trust for EC

Brigitte Dzogbenuku is PPP flagbearer for the 2020 elections

The presidential candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has entreated political party leaders to have some level of trust in the electoral process for the sake of peace in the country.

Brigitte Dzogbenuku, however, called for a review of the 1992 Constitution to prevent the appointment of the Chair of the Electoral Commission by a political party in power.



“There are issues coming up about the non-transparency in the Electoral Commission and the fact the EC is in bed with some political party,” she noted.



“It’s a fundamental thing we have to deal with but we all need to have a certain level of trust in the process.

“Nonetheless, this should pave way for a review of the constitution so that no Electoral Commissioner is appointed by any particular government in power. We must go with a system that is trusted by any Ghanaian.”



Speaking to 3news.com after her visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the PPP presidential candidate admitted there is distrust in the EC.