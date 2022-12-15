3
PPP seeks alliance to oust NPP in election 2024

Nana Ofori Owusu 12 National Chairman of the PPP, Nana Ofori Owusu

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The highest decision-making body of the Progress People’s Party (PPP) has given its approval for the party to form alliances to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

The National Chairman of the PPP, Nana Ofori Owusu announced the party's decision for the 2024 elections while speaking as a panellist on the discussion segment of the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyieba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

According to him, the party is open to holding talks with any political party per the directives of the highest decision-making body of the party.

He said the party is open to alliances to oust the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

“We hope to form one strong alliance for the good of the country in the wake of the gross mismanagement and nepotistic tendencies exhibited by the NPP in government,” he charged.

