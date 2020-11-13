PPP sympathises with Rawlings's family

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

The Progressive People's Party (PPP) is the latest to release a statement to mourn former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The statement said: "We have learned, with great sadness, of the untimely death of H.E. Jerry John Rawlings, Ghana’s longest-serving President."



"We fondly remember former President Rawlings as a legendary revolutionary leader, a nationalist, disciplinarian, pragmatist, and a defender of social justice who devoted his entire life to the development and empowerment of Ghanaians."



"His integrity, sublime leadership and contribution to the socio-political development of Ghana and the continent at large are imprinted in the sand of time."



"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, family members, friends and his political associates; particularly, the leadership and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)."



"May the entire nation find solace in the memory of the deep devotion and contributions of the 1st President of the 4th Republic."

"May God grant his soul a peaceful rest".



Mr Rawlings passed away Thursday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



He was 73 years old.







He was a former military leader, who subsequently became a civilian politician and led the country from 1981 to 2001 and also for a brief period in 1979.

He led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically-elected President of Ghana.



Rawlings initially came to power as a flight lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force following a coup d’etat in 1979.



Prior to that, he led an unsuccessful coup attempt against the ruling military government on 15 May 1979, just five weeks before scheduled democratic elections were due to take place.



After initially handing over power to a civilian government, he took back control of the country on 31 December 1981, as the Chairman of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC).



In 1992, Mr Rawlings resigned from the military, founded the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and became the first President of the Fourth Republic.





He was re-elected in 1996 for four more years.



After two terms in office, Mr Rawlings stepped aside and endorsed his vice-president, the late John Atta Evans Atta Mills, as a presidential candidate in 2000.



SIGNED



Paa Kow Ackon

National Secretary