PRESEC Legon Old Boy is West Africa’s best business student in 2022 WASSCE

Presec Legon Best Waec 2022 Student.jpeg Ato Kwamena Quansah has been adjudged the best business student for the 2022 WAEC

Fri, 23 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

A product of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon, Ato Kwamena Quansah has been adjudged the best business student for the 2022 West African Senior Secondary School Examination.

He came tops in West Africa.

This was announced at the just-ended West African Examinations Council Awards (WAEC) awards.

The awards scheme is held to reward top-performing students in all program categories. Presec, Legon, known for dominance in science, has extended this to the business field.

This feat achieved by Ato Kwamena Quansah has thus made the school proud and lifted the image of the school beyond the sciences.

Last year a candidate from the school was the overall best WAEC student in Ghana and the second in West Africa.

