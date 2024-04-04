PRESEC-Legon student allegedly kidnapped, abductors demand GH¢340,000

File photo

A report by onuaonline.com indicated that a 17-year-old student of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, was abducted on March 28, 2024, while returning to Obuasi for vacation, from school.

According to the report, disturbing images sent to the family indicate that the student has suffered harm at the hands of the unknown captors.



Despite the parents promptly reporting the matter to the police CID headquarters and PRESEC officials, progress in resolving the case is said to be slow.



Additionally, the report said the school authorities have shown limited interest in the situation, stating that the abduction took place off-campus, thereby reducing their capacity to intervene effectively.



The kidnappers are said to have initially demanded a ransom of approximately GH¢340,000 from the victim's family.



Adding to the distress, the captors are said to have resorted to gruesome threats, hinting at the sale of the abducted PRESEC boy's body parts if the ransom is not met.



Negotiations have led to the ransom being reduced to GH¢20,000, the report added, which the family is said to have already transferred to the kidnappers via Mobile Money.

However, the perpetrators are said to now be demanding an additional GH¢300,000 before releasing the boy.



The family's desperation has led them to appeal to the government and the police for assistance in rescuing the student as he has been held for six days now, the report said.



